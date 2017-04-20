Colorado Man Found Dead In Grimes County Railroad Car

Grimes County sheriff’s investigators are waiting for autopsy results of a Colorado man whose body was found inside a railroad car carrying coal at the Gibbons Creek power plant in Carlos.

Investigator Kindale Pittman told sister station Navasota News they identified the victim through fingerprint records.

Pittman says foul play is NOT suspected in the death of 25 year old Cameron Scott Day.

