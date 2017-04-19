Vacherot Named SEC Freshman of the Week for Third Time

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – For the third time this season Texas A&M’s Valentin Vacherot has been named SEC Freshman of the Week, the league office announced Wednesday.

Vacherot topped Jan Zielinski of Georgia over the weekend to help Texas A&M clinch a share of the 2017 SEC Championship, the second title in the past three seasons for the Maroon & White. The Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France native, was the first single match off the court against the Bulldogs to improve to 18-3 this spring and lead the Aggies in dual match victories (18). The right-hander improved to 9-1 in SEC play, tying for the second-most league victories on the Texas A&M roster. Additionally, Vacherot’s 18 dual victories are the most by an Aggie since AJ Catanzariti tallied 20 triumphs in 2015.

The Freshman of the Week honor was the fourth of the season for the Aggies, Hady Habib earned the honor once to go along with Vacherot’s three commendations. Additionally, the Maroon & White have captured Player of the Week honors four times, once each by Jordi Arconada , Aleksandre Bakshi , Catanzariti and Arthur Rinderknech . The Aggies’ eight combined SEC honorees tops the league this season, with No. 13 Georgia (7), No. 18 Mississippi State (3) and No. 19 South Carolina (3) the only other schools to receive more than one honor.

Ole Miss’ Gustav Hansson was named the SEC’s Player of the Week.

The Aggies are fresh off capturing a share of the 2017 SEC Regular Season Championship last weekend, defeating then-No. 11 Georgia at the George P Mitchell Tennis Center in College Station, Texas. The Maroon & White will head to the 2017 SEC Tournament next week as the No. 1 seed and will take on the winner of Tennessee/Kentucky Friday, April 28, at 2p.m. (CT) in Knoxville.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics