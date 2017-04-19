TxDOT Announces Repaving On Portions Of Two Local Highways Starts Tonight

Two highways in the twin cities are affected by repaving that starts Wednesday night.

The TxDOT district office in Bryan reports weather permitting, Harvey Road/Highway 30 will be repaved from Texas to the freeway, along with University/FM 60 between Texas and South College.

The repaving will be done during nighttime hours on various days. This will mean lane closures on Harvey Road between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. from Monday through Thursday nights and on University between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday nights. No work is scheduled on Friday or Saturday nights.

The $1.6 million dollar repaving project is expected to be completed…again depending on the weather…by the end of June.