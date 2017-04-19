State Representative John Raney on WTAW

State Representative John Raney on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, April 19th, 2017
District 14 State Representative John Raney of Bryan discussed the budget, higher education legislation regarding community colleges with multiple campuses, RELLIS, the Research Valley Partnership economic development agency’s petition, and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, April 19.
Click below to hear John Raney visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Apr 19 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews.