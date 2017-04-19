CS Council Approves More More Four Way Stops & Discusses Future Traffic Safety Additions

The College Station city council has approved more stop signs along streets in residential neighborhoods.

At the council’s last meeting, there were unanimous votes to create all way stops at Southern Plantation and Decatur and at Southern Plantation and Alexandria.

This follows council action last month for all way stops elsewhere along Decatur and Alexandria.

Councilwoman Linda Harvell says neighborhood residents want more traffic controls to protect children.

Planning and development services director Lance Simms says traffic safety could be brought up during a joint meeting with the council and the city’s the planning and zoning commission on May 11th.