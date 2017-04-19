Bryan Mother Arrested For Keeping Police From Arresting Her Son

A Bryan woman is out of jail following her arrest for hindering Bryan police for making an arrest…of one of the woman’s sons.

The 16 year old, accused of burglary of a habitation, was found hiding inside a doghouse in the backyard of their home.

According to the arrest report, the arresting officer asked for a higher bond after BPD went to the family’s home west of Johnson elementary school 30 times in the last 16 months.

55 year old Rhonda Rodriguez, who posted a $25,000 dollar bond, is accused by the arresting officer of “willfully allowing her sons to cause chaos in their neighborhood and use her home as a safe haven.”

The arresting officer went on to write that Rodriguez’s three sons “have extensive dealings with local law enforcement and have caused substantial problems in the neighborhood around their residence”.