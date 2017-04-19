Home » Featured Stories, Interviews » Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on WTAW

City of Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson discussed the Research Valley Partnership economic development agency and Blinn College, quiet zones in Downtown Bryan, college student housing, the new Bryan ISD superintendent, and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, April 19.

Click below to hear Andrew Nelson visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

