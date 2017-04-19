Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on WTAW

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, April 19th, 2017
City of Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson discussed the Research Valley Partnership economic development agency and Blinn College, quiet zones in Downtown Bryan, college student housing, the new Bryan ISD superintendent, and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, April 19.
Click below to hear Andrew Nelson visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=115206
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Apr 19 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews.