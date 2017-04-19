My Aggie Nation Podcast: Riding with Texas A&M’s newest national champions

My Aggie Nation Podcast: Riding with Texas A&M’s newest national championsFeatured Stories, Sports Wednesday, April 19th, 2017
In this week’s episode, Texas A&M equestrian riders Alex Desiderio and Kaci Fisher explain the sport of equestrian and break down the team’s national championship performance last weekend in Waco. Also, hosts Travis L. Brown and Zach Taylor are joined by KAGS Colin Deaver to talk through the week in Aggie baseball and softball.
Posted by Zach Taylor on Apr 19 2017.