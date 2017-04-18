State Senator Charles Schwertner on WTAW

State Senator Charles Schwertner on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Tuesday, April 18th, 2017
Brazos County Senator Charles Schwertner discussed his current bills on the floor, the increase in maternity mortality rates, Child Protective Services, the budget timeline, and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Tuesday, April 18.
Click below to hear Charles Schwertner visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
