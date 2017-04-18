Home » Featured Stories, News » President George H.W. Bush Hospitalized Since Last Friday

President George H.W. Bush Hospitalized Since Last Friday

Posted by Featured Stories, News Tuesday, April 18th, 2017

From the office of President George H.W. Bush:

President George H. W. Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Friday for observation due to a persistent cough that prevented him from getting proper rest. It was subsequently determined he had a mild case of pneumonia, which was treated and has been resolved. President Bush is in very good spirits and is being held for further observation while he regains his strength.

Screen shot from the Twitter feed of Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath.

Screen shot from the Twitter feed of Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath.

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=115197

Posted by on Apr 18 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, News.

© 2017 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-