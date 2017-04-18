President George H.W. Bush Hospitalized Since Last Friday

President George H.W. Bush Hospitalized Since Last FridayFeatured Stories, News Tuesday, April 18th, 2017
From the office of President George H.W. Bush:
President George H. W. Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Friday for observation due to a persistent cough that prevented him from getting proper rest. It was subsequently determined he had a mild case of pneumonia, which was treated and has been resolved. President Bush is in very good spirits and is being held for further observation while he regains his strength.
