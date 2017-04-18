Leonard’s 37 Points Lead Spurs by Grizzlies 96-82

Leonard’s 37 Points Lead Spurs by Grizzlies 96-82Sports Tuesday, April 18th, 2017
SAN ANTONIO (AP) _ Kawhi Leonard had a postseason career-high 37 points and
added 11 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Memphis Grizzlies 96-82 on
Monday night to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round series.
San Antonio led for all but 13 seconds in winning its 10th consecutive
postseason game over Memphis.
Leonard finished the game 9 for 14 from the field and was 19 for 19 on free
throws.
Tony Parker added 15 points for the Spurs, who had three others score in double
figures.
Mike Conley scored 24 points, Zach Randolph had 18 points and Marc Gasol added
12 points for the Grizzlies.
Game 3 is Thursday night in Memphis.
