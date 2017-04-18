Leonard’s 37 Points Lead Spurs by Grizzlies 96-82

SAN ANTONIO (AP) _ Kawhi Leonard had a postseason career-high 37 points and

added 11 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Memphis Grizzlies 96-82 on

Monday night to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round series.

San Antonio led for all but 13 seconds in winning its 10th consecutive

postseason game over Memphis.

Leonard finished the game 9 for 14 from the field and was 19 for 19 on free

throws.

Tony Parker added 15 points for the Spurs, who had three others score in double

figures.

Mike Conley scored 24 points, Zach Randolph had 18 points and Marc Gasol added

12 points for the Grizzlies.

Game 3 is Thursday night in Memphis.