Griffin Sharp in Return to Oakland as Rangers Top A's 7-0
Tuesday, April 18th, 2017
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) _ A.J. Griffin pitched six scoreless innings in his return
to the Oakland Coliseum, Nomar Mazara had two hits and three RBIS, and the Texas
Rangers beat the Athletics 7-0 on Monday night.
Carlos Gomez and Mike Napoli added two RBIs apiece to help Texas end a
three-game skid.
Griffin (2-0) spent his first two seasons in the majors with the A’s before
being released near the end of 2015 after Tommy John surgery a year earlier. He
hadn’t pitched at the Coliseum since making his final start for Oakland on Sept.
18, 2013. He looked very comfortable in his return.
The Rangers’ shaggy-haired right-hander allowed one hit and one walk, retired
the final 14 batters he faced and finished with eight strikeouts _ one shy of
his career high.
Three Texas relievers combined for the final nine outs to complete the
three-hitter.
