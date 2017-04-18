Griffin Sharp in Return to Oakland as Rangers Top A’s 7-0

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) _ A.J. Griffin pitched six scoreless innings in his return

to the Oakland Coliseum, Nomar Mazara had two hits and three RBIS, and the Texas

Rangers beat the Athletics 7-0 on Monday night.

Carlos Gomez and Mike Napoli added two RBIs apiece to help Texas end a

three-game skid.

Griffin (2-0) spent his first two seasons in the majors with the A’s before

being released near the end of 2015 after Tommy John surgery a year earlier. He

hadn’t pitched at the Coliseum since making his final start for Oakland on Sept.

18, 2013. He looked very comfortable in his return.

The Rangers’ shaggy-haired right-hander allowed one hit and one walk, retired

the final 14 batters he faced and finished with eight strikeouts _ one shy of

his career high.

Three Texas relievers combined for the final nine outs to complete the

three-hitter.