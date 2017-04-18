Blinn College Trustees To Consider Campus Carry Regulations

The Blinn College board of trustees has been given 250 pages of background information as part of recommendations for a concealed handgun policy that would start August first.

A 34 member task force produced the report. The group represented seven Blinn campus locations, 18 departments, and 11 divisions.

Trustees will consider the recommendations during Tuesday night’s meeting in Brenham.

Click HERE to read and download the Blinn College campus carry task force report and recommendations.

Beginning of draft recommendations from page 248 of the task force report:

A license holder may carry a concealed handgun, on or about the license holder’s person, on all Blinn College campuses or in a college vehicle, unless prohibited by state or federal law, college policy, or procedure. Campus, for purposes of this policy, means all land and buildings owned or leased by Blinn College.

All license holders must secure their handgun when it is not on or about their person.

A license holder is responsible for complying with the applicable federal and state law prohibitions.

Recommendations from pages 7 and 8 of the Blinn College campus carry executive summary:

Campus Residential Facilities: No firearms ban, provided the student acquires a mandatory, approved storage device.

Single-Occupant Offices: No firearms ban, though faculty members may follow an appeals process to seek exclusion.

Laboratories or other Hazardous Areas: The second floor of the Health Sciences Center should be gunfree and feature appropriate signage to that effect.

Areas where minor children are present: No general restrictions at present based on Attorney General Ken Paxton’s opinion (see Appendix p. 236).

Child Care Facilities: Blinn College has no facility designed solely for this purpose.

Dual Credit Classrooms: No specific ban, although rules for off-campus sites will be applicable.

The Star of the Republic Museum or the W.W. O’Donnell Performing Arts Center: No general ban.

UIL-Sponsored Events or Sporting Events: By state law, these already are prohibited areas but may require appropriate permanent or temporary signage, as applicable to location.

Other events or programs: Programs or divisions that wish to have restrictions to campus carry must request such prohibitions through the appeals process.

Patient Care Areas: No ban recommended at the Brenham and Bryan Campus health clinics or the Post Office Campus in Bryan.

Formal Hearing Areas: Concealed carry shall be banned during any grievance or appeal proceeding involving a disinterested third-party committee gathering testimony from the involved parties, or the formal hearing portion of the total process, as detailed in the Blinn College Board Policy Manual and the College’s Administrative Procedure Manual that provide for an appeals process. Temporary signage regarding the ban is to be posted outside the location of such hearings at the hearing committee’s request.

Appeal Process: A request/appeals process should be established for any temporary or permanent restriction of concealed carry in single-occupant offices or at special events not otherwise covered by statute.

Notification and Signage: Any gun-free area signage should be created and posted by the Blinn College Police Department.

Campus Vehicles: No firearms ban in Blinn College vehicles.