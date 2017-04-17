Vote to Help Brazos Valley Food Bank Receive Grant

There is still time to help the Brazos Valley Food Bank’s chance at a grant for their new community garden.

The food bank applied for a grant application in the 2017 Seeds of Change™ Grant Program.

Alaina Jalufka, program coordinator, said the grant would go towards their new Together We Grow Community Garden.

“There are about 500 other gardens that we are up against across the nation, and if we got awarded the Seeds of Change grant, we could get up to $25,000 to help implement our garden,” said Jalufka.

Together We Grow is a new collaborative program of the Brazos Valley Food Bank, aimed at changing peoples’ lives from food-insecure to food secure.

You can help by voting for the food bank’s garden by visiting their Facebook page.

Individuals can vote once a day on multiple devices. The last day to vote is Wednesday.

Click below to hear Alaina Jalufka visiting wit WTAW’s Chelsea Reber.

AlainaJalufka041417