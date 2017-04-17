Texas A&M Researcher Receives Conservation Award from DAR

Dr. Craig Wilson, a researcher at Texas A&M, was honored with the National Conservation Award from the Daughters of the American Revolution for his efforts to promote pollinator gardens and educate the community about monarch butterflies and other species.

Wilson’s conservation efforts have made a difference in our local community, across the state, and around the world.

The USDA People’s Garden, outside his office on Holleman Drive, serves as a Monarch Waystation and teaching tool.

“There are about 30 species of milkweed that grow in Texas and 100 throughout the United States and milkweeds are critical because it is the only plant that the female monarch will lay her eggs for her caterpillars to feed on,” said Wilson.

Wilson also played a big role in promoting the Mayor’s Monarch Challenge in Bryan and College Station, which is a national movement to create a milkweed corridor along I-35 from Texas to the Midwest.

“They have taken the pledge to make both cities monarch friendly by planting milkweed in local parks and educating the local populous,” said Wilson.

According a news release from the DAR, “Dr. Wilson does so much more that his work related responsibilities in his voluntary conservation efforts. He educates about issues and promotes and encourages good stewardship practices that benefit the environment, our health, and our future.”

Click below to hear Dr. Craig Wilson visiting with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber.

CraigWilson04121