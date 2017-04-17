No. 5 Texas A&M Softball Falls to No. 24 Arkansas, 4-3

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The fifth-ranked Texas A&M Softball team fell to No. 24 Arkansas, 4-3, in the series finale Sunday at Bogle Park.

Trailing 2-0 in the seventh, the Aggies (37-4, 11-3 SEC) pushed three runs across to take a 3-2 lead. Kristen Cuyos drew a walk before Sarah Hudek doubled off the wall in left. Samantha Show recorded a sacrifice fly, before Hudek scored on a fielding error to even the game. Keeli Milligan singled to left and Kaitlyn Alderink drew a walk to load the bases for Tori Vidales , who hit a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Russell.

The Razorbacks (26-16, 5-13 SEC) responded with a pair of runs in the bottom half for the walk-off victory. Tori Cooper evened the contest on a RBI single to left, before Ashley Diaz ended the game with a RBI single.

Arkansas’ Nicole Schroeder opened the scoring seal in the sixth with a solo home run to left. Madison Yannetti then singled before Autumn Russell reached on an error. Cooper plated Betina Beringhele, who pinch ran for Yannetti, on a single to center.

Trinity Harrington suffered the loss to move to 12-2 on the year. The Greeley, Colo., native pitched an inning of relief, giving up three hits and two runs. Lexi Smith started the game and threw 5.2 innings, giving up just four hits, two runs, one earned, with six strikeouts.

Autumn Storms earned the win to move to 12-11 on the year.

