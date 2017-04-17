New Exhibit at Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley

The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley, in conjunction with the City of Bryan Animal Center and the Veterinary Technology program at Blinn College, opened a new exhibit this weekend.

Jabot Colvin, Executive Director, said The Family Pet Center will demonstrate how to take care of animals and promote the animal-human bond.

“It will feature many stuffed animals, animal grooming supplies, pet food display, lab equipment, dog and cat kennels, along with an x-ray machine,” said Colvin.

Colvin said the exhibit shows the roles of veterinarians in our community and provides learning opportunities for families who care for pets at home.

The Family Pet Center activities include identifying basic principles of animal care, identifying animal characteristics and live demonstrations and exhibitions of shelter animals.

Click here for more information.

Click below to hear Jabot Colvin visiting with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber.

JabotColvin041417