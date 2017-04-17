Harden Has 37 Points, Rockets Rout Thunder, Westbrook 118-87

Harden Has 37 Points, Rockets Rout Thunder, Westbrook 118-87Sports Monday, April 17th, 2017
HOUSTON (AP) _ James Harden scored 37 points to outshine Russell Westbrook and
the Houston Rockets pulled away in the third quarter and coasted to a 118-87
victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night in Game 1 of their
first-round playoff series.
The best-of-seven Western Conference series continues Wednesday night in
Houston.
The third-seeded Rockets were up by 20 when Harden came off the bench with
about seven minutes remaining. He went right to work _ making two 3-pointers to
power 10-0 run and push the lead to 110-80 with 4 1/2 minutes left. Harden, who
along with Westbrook is a front-runner for MVP, went to the bench after that and
both teams cleared their benches soon after that.
Westbrook had 22 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, but made just six of 23
shots and had nine turnovers for the sixth-seeded Thunder.
