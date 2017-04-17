Harden Has 37 Points, Rockets Rout Thunder, Westbrook 118-87

HOUSTON (AP) _ James Harden scored 37 points to outshine Russell Westbrook and

the Houston Rockets pulled away in the third quarter and coasted to a 118-87

victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night in Game 1 of their

first-round playoff series.

The best-of-seven Western Conference series continues Wednesday night in

Houston.

The third-seeded Rockets were up by 20 when Harden came off the bench with

about seven minutes remaining. He went right to work _ making two 3-pointers to

power 10-0 run and push the lead to 110-80 with 4 1/2 minutes left. Harden, who

along with Westbrook is a front-runner for MVP, went to the bench after that and

both teams cleared their benches soon after that.

Westbrook had 22 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, but made just six of 23

shots and had nine turnovers for the sixth-seeded Thunder.