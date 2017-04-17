CS Neighborhood Still Concerned About Loophole In Development Regulations

College Station’s mayor gives credit to the work of a neighborhood association who had opposed converting two large residential lots into nine smaller lots for stopping a proposal to build high density housing units.

Karl Mooney, on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs, was referring to a proposed development across Gilchrist and Williams from College Hills elementary school.

But the president of the College Woodlands Neighborhood Association (CWNA) told the city council at its last meeting the only reason the proposal died was because one of the lot owners decided not to sell.

Suzanne Droleskey of the CWNA asked the council again to close a loophole in College Station’s unified development ordinance, or UDO.

Dr. Droleskey told WTAW News “I think one of the critical issues here is that we don’t assume that the replant being withdrawn is the end of the story. It’s certainly is an important first step, however. We still need the Planning and Zoning Commission and the city council to honor promises they made in the comprehensive plan by clarifying language in the UDO so this misinterpretation cannot happen in any College Station neighborhood. And, we commend the courage of the property owner in withdrawing the replat application, which signals her very clear vision for the property. Hopefully, whomever purchases it will have a plan that better aligns with that vision.”

Due to state law, the council had no comment and took no action following Droleskey’s remarks.

