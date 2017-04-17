College Station Man Dies During A Fight

College Station police report a local man who died during a fight last Tuesday was due to a major heart attack.

That’s according to preliminary autopsy findings in the death of 38 year old Ross Batten of College Station.

According to a CSPD news release, Batten had kicked down the door of a home last Tuesday morning and started a fight with another man, Tyrone Shephard.

Detectives were told Shephard’s live-in girlfriend called Batten telling Batten she had been struck by Shephard.

Shephard was arrested at the time of the incident for a class A misdemeanor family violence assault where he is accused of striking the woman.

Shephard has not been charged with any other crime.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call CSPD at 979-764-3600.

From College Station police:

On 4/11/17 at 3:25 AM College Station Police Officers responded to the 2400 block of Bosque Drive in reference to a 911 call requesting medical aid. Upon arrival officers met a man identified as Tyrone Shephard outside the residence. He directed the officers into the residence to an unconscious male that was not breathing. Officers began CPR on the individual and were eventually relieved by College Station Fire Department EMTs. The male, later identified as 38 year old Ross Batten was pronounced deceased shortly after.

The on-scene investigation revealed that a 26 year old female resident and Tyrone Shephard lived together at this residence. The two had an argument earlier that night and Shephard assaulted the female with his fists. She sustained non-life threatening injuries that did not require medical treatment.

The female called Ross Batten and told him that Shephard had assaulted her. Batten then responded to the residence, forced his way inside by kicking in the front door and started a fight with Shephard. During the fight Batten fell to the floor and stopped breathing. The female involved called the police department at that time requesting help.

College Station Police Detectives were called to the scene to investigate. An autopsy on Ross Batten was ordered by a local Justice of the Peace. Preliminary findings indicate that Mr. Batten suffered a major heart attack during the fight and it is believed that this was the cause of his death.

Tyrone Shephard was arrested on scene for a class A Family Violence Assault. He has not been charged with any other crime. This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.