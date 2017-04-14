UPDATE: No Mumps Outbreak Locally Or Statewide

Just because Texas has its highest number of mumps patients since 1994 and the most in Brazos County since 2010, there is no outbreak.

Brazos County health department nurse practitioner Julie Anderson said “I wouldn’t change travel plans. I wouldn’t change my daily routine. We’re just asking for people to be vigilant. We’re asking for doctor’s offices and medical providers to be vigilant if somebody comes in and says I was a suspect to a known case. It helps us put the bigger picture together.”

Anderson also encouraged those who have not been vaccinated to get the MMR vaccine for measles, mumps, and rubella.

Click below for comments from Julie Anderson, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Original story:

The state of Texas is at a 20 year high in the number of people with mumps.

In Brazos County, the health department reports one confirmed case and two suspected cases.

There were no cases in Brazos County from 2012 through 2015. There was one case in 2011 and seven in 2010. The number from last year is not available.

This year’s local cases involve college-aged young adults.

Statewide, there are 221 cases so far this year. That’s the most since 234 cases were reported in 1994.

News release from the Brazos County health department.

Concerns about mumps have heightened since a state-wide health advisory was released yesterday by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Several states, including Texas, has reported positive mumps cases in individuals who traveled to South Padre Island over the middle of March.

The Brazos County Health Department has received reports of 1 confirmed case and 2 suspected cases of mumps. All 3 cases have been college-aged, young adults. At this time, the local cases do not seem to be connected to the cases reported in those patients that traveled to South Padre Island.

Mumps symptoms include swollen or tender salivary glands, swollen or tender testicles, low fever, tiredness and muscle aches. People usually develop symptoms 16-18 days after being exposed to the virus, but it can be as long as 25 days. People who think they have mumps should contact their health care provider, and anyone suspected of having mumps should stay home while they’re contagious – five days after swollen glands occur.

Mumps is highly contagious and is spread through coughing and sneezing and sharing cups and utensils. The mumps vaccine is the best way to keep from getting mumps, and research shows the mumps vaccine protects 88 percent of people who are fully vaccinated. However, some vaccinated people still get sick if they’re exposed to the virus, so it’s also important for people to help stop the spread of mumps by covering coughs and sneezes, washing their hands frequently with soap and water, and not sharing food and drinks. If you don’t know your vaccination status, talk to your health care provider about getting vaccinated.

More information on mumps can be found at http://www.dshs.texas.gov/idcu/disease/mumps/

News release from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is advising health care providers to be on alert for mumps in their patients as the state experiences a 20-year high in mumps cases. State, regional and local health departments are currently investigating multiple outbreaks throughout the state, including one involving possible exposures on South Padre Island, a popular spring break destination for students from Texas and elsewhere in the United States. Texas has had 221 mumps cases this year, the largest total since there were 234 cases in 1994.

Mumps cases potentially linked to South Padre Island first came to light this week when another state health department contacted DSHS about a patient with mumps who had traveled to the area for spring break. DSHS alerted other states and has been notified of 13 mumps cases in people who traveled to South Padre Island between March 8 and March 22 from six states, including two cases from Texas.

Mumps symptoms include swollen or tender salivary glands, swollen or tender testicles, low fever, tiredness and muscle aches. People usually develop symptoms 16-18 days after being exposed to the virus, but it can be as long as 25 days. People who think they have mumps should contact their health care provider, and anyone suspected of having mumps should stay home while they’re contagious – five days after swollen glands occur.

Health care providers should consider mumps in patients with compatible symptoms and ask them about travel out of state, to South Padre Island from March 8 to 22 or about any possible exposure to someone with mumps. DSHS also reminds providers they must report suspected mumps cases to their local health department within one work day. Additional information for providers is in the health advisory at http://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/releases/2017/HealthAdvisory-04122017.aspx.

Mumps is highly contagious and is spread through coughing and sneezing and sharing cups and utensils. The mumps vaccine is the best way to keep from getting mumps, and research shows the mumps vaccine protects 88 percent of people who are fully vaccinated. However, some vaccinated people still get sick if they’re exposed to the virus, so it’s also important for people to help stop the spread of mumps by covering coughs and sneezes, washing their hands frequently with soap and water, and not sharing food and drinks. If you don’t know your vaccination status, talk to your health care provider about getting vaccinated.