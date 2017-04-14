Robbery Suspect Arrested Shortly After It Happened

A man on a bicycle in the parking lot of a Bryan convenience store was beaten and robbed Friday afternoon.

Police report the victim, who was assaulted outside Pete’s Corner Store at Texas and MLK, received minor injuries that did not require medical attention.

A short time after officers were given the description of the suspect and his truck, the pickup was spotted on Highway 21.

That resulted in a slow speed pursuit were spike strips were deployed at two locations.

The truck came to a stop behind the Boys and Girls Club on West 24th between Baylor and Congress.

36 year old Kevin Dale Brown Jr. of Bryan was arrested for robbery and evading arrest.

The victim’s property was recovered and returned.

According to online records, it’s the 16th time Brown has been booked in the Brazos County jail since 1998.