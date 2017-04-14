B/CS CVB Rebranded To Experience Bryan/College Station

The Bryan and College Station city councils this week received presentations from officials of what used to be the B/CS Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Board chairman Jim Ross and president Shannon Overby talked about the new direction of the agency that has been rebranded as “Experience Bryan/College Station”.

Overby says the name change reflects the agency no longer staffing a visitor’s center and their work extending beyond bringing more than conventions to the twin cities.

Ross asked for continued financial support as the number of hotel rooms has nearly doubled…from 3,400 four years ago to more than 6,000.

During the presentation before the College Station city council, Overby said they have a way to calculate how many hotel room nights were the result of their efforts, something the council requested last year.

The agency will be moving soon into new offices in College Station’s Wolf Pen Creek area.

