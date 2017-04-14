B/CS CVB Rebranded To Experience Bryan/College Station

B/CS CVB Rebranded To Experience Bryan/College StationFeatured Stories, News Friday, April 14th, 2017
The Bryan and College Station city councils this week received presentations from officials of what used to be the B/CS Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Board chairman Jim Ross and president Shannon Overby talked about the new direction of the agency that has been rebranded as “Experience Bryan/College Station”.
Overby says the name change reflects the agency no longer staffing a visitor’s center and their work extending beyond bringing more than conventions to the twin cities.041117-Shannon-Overby-explains-name-change.mp3
Ross asked for continued financial support as the number of hotel rooms has nearly doubled…from 3,400 four years ago to more than 6,000.041117-Jim-Ross-comments-on-the-increase-in-hotel-rooms.mp3
During the presentation before the College Station city council, Overby said they have a way to calculate how many hotel room nights were the result of their efforts, something the council requested last year.041317-Shannon-Overby-explains-new-measurement-metrics.mp3
The agency will be moving soon into new offices in College Station’s Wolf Pen Creek area.
Click HERE to read and download the presentation given by the Experience Bryan/College Station agency to the city councils.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=115104