Auburn Cancels An Appearance By Richard Spencer

White nationalist speaker Richard Spencer, whose appearance at Texas A&M last December generated a university sponsored counter event at Kyle Field, is not being allowed to hold a function at Auburn University next Tuesday.

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) _ Auburn University has canceled a speech by a white nationalist because of safety concerns.

The university announced Friday that it was canceling the appearance by Richard Spencer. The university, in a brief statement, said the decision was made with law enforcement.

The Auburn Police Department said the appearance would pose a threat to public safety because of the “possible civil unrest and criminal activity.”

Spencer operates the National Policy Institute and made waves last year by giving a Hitler salute and praising President Donald Trump during a speech. He supports the creation of an ethno-state that would be run for the benefit of white people.

Spencer had paid $700 to rent a room at the campus student center for the speech.