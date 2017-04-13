Principal Named For CSISD’s New Wellborn Middle School

College Station’s new Wellborn Middle School doesn’t open until August of 2018.

But the principal has been named of CSISD’s third middle school.

Upon final action by the school board next Tuesday, Julia Mishler will start this July.

Mishler is currently an assistant principal at College Station High School.

News release from CSISD:

CSISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Clark Ealy announced today current College Station High School Assistant Principal Julia Mishler will be the first principal of Wellborn Middle School.

Misher will continue her current duties until the end of the school year and will begin as Wellborn Middle School Principal in July. The CSISD Board of Trustees is expected to approve her hire at its Tuesday, April 18 meeting.

Wellborn Middle School, the district’s third middle school, will open in August 2018.

“I am excited about the leadership qualities Julia brings to the principalship,” Ealy said. “On top of the already difficult job of being a campus principal, opening a new campus takes tremendous organizational and community-building skills. Julia has shown she excels in all the qualities we were looking for to lead our newest seventh and eighth grade campus.”

Mishler was an assistant principal at CSHS for the 2013-14 and 2014-15 school years. Her family moved to California where she served one semester as a Special Assignment Teacher at Menifee Union School District in Menifee, Calif. Her family returned to College Station in January of 2016 and she was rehired as an assistant principal at CSHS.

Prior to work in CSISD, Mishler served as English teacher for two years and a Master Teacher for two years at Bryan ISD’s Davila Middle School and was an English teacher and volleyball, basketball and track coach at Austin Academy for Excellence in Garland ISD in Garland, Texas.

Mishler earned her Bachelor of Arts in English from Texas A&M University in College Station in 2005 and her Master of Education in Educational Administration from The University Texas at Tyler in 2013.

Mishler and her husband Jeffrey have four children: Marc (11), Mason (8), Mackenzie (5), Micah (4).