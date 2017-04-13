Mike Wright Named Kyle Field Public Address Announcer

COLLEGE STATION—Mike Wright, a familiar voice to people in the Brazos Valley, has been named the new Kyle Field public address announcer. The announcement was made by Mike Caruso, Texas A&M Associate Athletics Director for Game Operations.

“We opened up the Kyle Field PA position and had several quality candidates apply,” Caruso said. “After narrowing the field, we had a few conduct a sound test prior to the football spring game and Mike was selected. We thought he did a good job this past Saturday and look forward to working with him this fall as the voice of Kyle Field.”

Wright was actually called upon to substitute for a Texas A&M football game on one occasion in the old Kyle Field.

“It is an honor to continue the association with Aggie athletics, especially in this capacity,” Wright said. “There’s nothing like a game day at Kyle Field, and to be a small part of that is truly incredible. I look forward to upholding the tradition and professionalism of all those who have served as the voices of Kyle Field.”

Wright is the fourth full-time Kyle Field public address announcer since the Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant days of the 1950s. C.K. Esten was the voice as far back as the 1950s and he passed the microphone to Roger Feldman from 1977-2000. Chace Murphy took over the duties beginning in 2001 and resigned his position earlier this year.

Wright is currently the vice president and general manager of KBTX-TV and KWTX-TV in Waco and is known for his charity work and community efforts in the Brazos Valley. He was named the 2013 Broadcaster of the Year by the Texas Association of Broadcasters. He has served as the general manager at KBTX since 2003 and began with the group in 1991.

Wright’s association with Aggie athletics has included serving as the radio voice for women’s basketball for seven seasons, including the national championship run in 2011. He is currently the play-by-play voice for women’s basketball on the SEC Network + broadcasts.

Wright will begin his 26th season as the radio voice for A&M Consolidated High School football in 2017 and throughout his career has received numerous awards from the Associated Press and Texas Association of Broadcasters as a play-by-play announcer.

Wright, a native of Mexia, and his wife, Bethany, Aggie Class of ’93, are the proud parents of 16-year-old twins Macy and Mason.