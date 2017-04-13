Lonestar NBA Recap

HOUSTON (AP) _ James Harden had his 22nd triple-double with 27 points, 10

rebounds and 12 assists to help the Houston Rockets wrap up the regular season

with a 123-118 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves last night. The MVP

contender became the first player in NBA history to finish the regular season

with at least 2,000 points (2,356), 900 assists (907) and 600 rebounds (659).

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) _ Nicolas Brussino and Devin Harris each scored 15 points

and the Dallas Mavericks snapped a five-game losing streak with a 100-93 victory

over the Memphis Grizzlies last night. The Mavericks won despite leaving

starters Dirk Nowitzki, Harrison Barnes and Wesley Matthews at home.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) _ Gordon Hayward scored 14 and the Utah Jazz held on for a

101-97 win over the San Antonio Spurs last night. LaMarcus Aldridge paced the

Spurs with 18 points and Kawhi Leonard added 14. San Antonio faces Memphis in

the playoffs.