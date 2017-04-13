Lonestar MLB Recap

Lonestar MLB RecapSports Thursday, April 13th, 2017
SEATTLE (AP) _ Jose Altuve hit three singles and drew two walks, helping the
Houston Astros overcome an early five-run deficit and rally past the Seattle
Mariners 10-5 last night. Four Houston relievers combined for five scoreless
innings after starter Mike Fiers got knocked around. Tony Sipp, Brad Peacock
(2-0), Luke Gregerson and Jandel Gustave allowed just three hits.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) _ Joey Gallo hit a go-ahead, two-run triple in the fifth,
and the Texas Rangers prevented a third straight late-inning comeback by the
Angels, beating Los Angeles 8-3 Wednesday night.
Mike Napoli, Elvis Andrus and Carlos Gomez homered for the Rangers, and A.J.
Griffin (1-0) pitched six innings of four-hit ball to pick up his first victory
in six starts dating to last September.
