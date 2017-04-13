Invitation To Join Brazos County’s A&M Club Muster Dinner and Program

Invitation To Join Brazos County’s A&M Club Muster Dinner and ProgramFeatured Stories, Interviews Thursday, April 13th, 2017
The president-elect of the Brazos County A&M Club and the chairman of this year’s Muster program, Earl Wurzbach, visits with WTAW’s Bill Oliver about their dinner and program on April 21.041317-Earl-Wurzbach.mp3
The event is at the Memorial Student Center’s Bethancourt Ballroom (second floor, southwest corner). Doors open at 5:30, the dinner starts at 6, and the program starts at 6:45.
There is no admission charge for the program. There is a $25 charge for dinner. Reservations for the dinner are being taken until April 15.
The speaker will be Dr. Susan Rudd Bailey ’78, a past president of the Texas Medical Association who last year was named a Distinguished Alumna of Texas A&M.
Also scheduled to attend is the family of Philo H. “Buddy” DuVal Jr. ’51, the Aggie who wrote “The Last Corps Trip”, a poem read at many Musters. Mr. Duval passed away in February, and his family brought his ring to A&M last month.
Click HERE to be directed to the Brazos County A&M Club website.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=115081