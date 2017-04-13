Invitation To Join Brazos County’s A&M Club Muster Dinner and Program

The president-elect of the Brazos County A&M Club and the chairman of this year’s Muster program, Earl Wurzbach, visits with WTAW’s Bill Oliver about their dinner and program on April 21.

The event is at the Memorial Student Center’s Bethancourt Ballroom (second floor, southwest corner). Doors open at 5:30, the dinner starts at 6, and the program starts at 6:45.

There is no admission charge for the program. There is a $25 charge for dinner. Reservations for the dinner are being taken until April 15.

The speaker will be Dr. Susan Rudd Bailey ’78, a past president of the Texas Medical Association who last year was named a Distinguished Alumna of Texas A&M.

Also scheduled to attend is the family of Philo H. “Buddy” DuVal Jr. ’51, the Aggie who wrote “The Last Corps Trip”, a poem read at many Musters. Mr. Duval passed away in February, and his family brought his ring to A&M last month.

Click HERE to be directed to the Brazos County A&M Club website.