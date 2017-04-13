DPS Traffic Stop Slows Freeway Traffic In College Station During The Thursday Afternoon Commute

Southbound traffic on the freeway was at a near standstill Thursday afternoon from Harvey Road to William D. Fitch.

College Station police, which issued the traffic advisory, reported one lane was blocked between the Rock Prairie exit and Barron Road.

CSPD officers directed traffic around a DPS traffic stop where an arrest was made on a narcotics charge.

A CSPD animal control was also on the scene in case there was an animal in the vehicle that was stopped.

The traffic backup lasted around 30 minutes, ending at approximately 5:15 p.m.