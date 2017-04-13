Aggies Announce the Addition of Josh Nebo

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Josh Nebo, who earned Northeast Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors last season while playing at Saint Francis [PA], is set to join the Texas A&M men’s basketball program the school announced on Wednesday.

“I am really excited to add Josh to our program,” Texas A&M head coach Billy Kennedy said. “He has made himself into a good player and is a dominant defensive presence whose ability to block shots will help us right away. Sitting out a year and working with our staff against our front court will prepare him to make an impact in the 2018-19 season.”

After playing his first two collegiate years at Saint Francis, Nebo will sit out next season before hitting the court for the Maroon & White in the 2018-19 campaign with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Last season, Nebo took a big step forward on the court by pacing the NEC and setting a single-season school record with 89 blocked shots to earn Defensive Player of the Year as well as Second Team All-NEC accolades. Additionally, he became the school’s career block leader with 144 in just two seasons. Nebo started 31 of Saint Francis’ 34 games in 2016-17 while averaging 12.0 points and 8.2 rebounds per outing, posting nine double-doubles along the way. During a three-game run at the NEC Tournament, Nebo averaged 10.7 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.3 blocks to garner a spot on the All-Tournament team.

As a freshman in 2015-16, Nebo averaged 4.9 points and 5.1 rebounds while leading the Red Flash and ranking second in the NEC with 56 blocked shots. He enjoyed one double-double as a rookie and recorded 13 games with multiple blocks.

Notably, Nebo and Saint Francis played at Texas A&M on Dec. 21 of last season with the Aggies earning an 81-58 victory while Nebo contributed 11 points and seven boards in 29 minutes of action for the Red Flash.

A native of Houston, Nebo played at Cypress Lakes High School for head coach Emmanuel Olatunbosun where he helped led Spartans to a 26-9 record and an appearance in the state quarterfinals as a senior in the 2014-15. During his final prep season, he averaged 10 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks per game to garner conference defensive player of the year honors.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics