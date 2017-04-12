Home » Featured Stories, Interviews » United Way Of The Brazos Valley Update

United Way Of The Brazos Valley Update

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, April 12th, 2017

WTAW’s Bill Oliver visits with United Way of the Brazos Valley president Alison Prince, who provides an update on the community campaign, and with the executive director of the Sexual Assault Resource Center of the Brazos Valley, Martha Opersteny.

041017-United-Way-of-the-Brazos-Valley-update.mp3

 

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=115027

Posted by on Apr 12 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews.

© 2017 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-