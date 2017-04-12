United Way Of The Brazos Valley UpdateFeatured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, April 12th, 2017
WTAW’s Bill Oliver visits with United Way of the Brazos Valley president Alison Prince, who provides an update on the community campaign, and with the executive director of the Sexual Assault Resource Center of the Brazos Valley, Martha Opersteny.041017-United-Way-of-the-Brazos-Valley-update.mp3
