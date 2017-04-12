Home » Featured Stories, Interviews » State Representative John Raney on WTAW

State Representative John Raney on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, April 12th, 2017

District 14 State Representative John Raney of Bryan discussed the House budget, including a fight on the floor, university tuition legislation, Texas A&M’s College of Pharmacy, and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, April 12.

Click below to hear John Raney visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

JohnRaney041217

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=115017

Posted by on Apr 12 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews.

© 2017 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-