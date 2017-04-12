State Representative John Raney on WTAW

State Representative John Raney on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, April 12th, 2017
District 14 State Representative John Raney of Bryan discussed the House budget, including a fight on the floor, university tuition legislation, Texas A&M’s College of Pharmacy, and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, April 12.
Click below to hear John Raney visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Apr 12 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews.