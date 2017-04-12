Stars bring back Hitchcock as coach

By STEPHEN WHYNO

A person with direct knowledge of the situation says Ken Hitchcock is returning to coach the Dallas Stars.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the team hadn’t announced the hire.

Hitchcock won the Stanley Cup with Dallas in 1999, coaching there for parts of seven seasons from 1995-96 through 2001-02. He has since coached the Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets and St. Louis Blues.

The 65-year-old was fired as Blues coach in February and replaced by Mike Yeo. Even before that, St. Louis announced it was Hitchcock’s final season there and that Yeo would take over.

Hitchcock replaces Lindy Ruff, who was fired Monday after four seasons in Dallas. The Stars missed the playoffs this year after winning the Central Division last season.