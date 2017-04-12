Springer Hits Fourth Leadoff Homer, Astros Rally for Win

SEATTLE (AP) _ George Springer hit his fourth leadoff home run of the season,

Evan Gattis had a bases-loaded pinch-hit double and the Houston Astros beat the

Seattle Mariners 7-5 on Tuesday night.

Seattle reliever James Pazos gave up hits to all four Houston batters he faced

in the sixth inning _ including Gattis’ double and a run-scoring single by Alex

Bregman _ as the Astros scored four runs to take the lead for good.

Joe Musgrove (1-0) pitched into the sixth inning, giving up three runs and

seven hits for Houston.

Ariel Miranda (0-1) allowed four runs and seven hits.