Springer Hits Fourth Leadoff Homer, Astros Rally for Win

Springer Hits Fourth Leadoff Homer, Astros Rally for WinSports Wednesday, April 12th, 2017
SEATTLE (AP) _ George Springer hit his fourth leadoff home run of the season,
Evan Gattis had a bases-loaded pinch-hit double and the Houston Astros beat the
Seattle Mariners 7-5 on Tuesday night.
Seattle reliever James Pazos gave up hits to all four Houston batters he faced
in the sixth inning _ including Gattis’ double and a run-scoring single by Alex
Bregman _ as the Astros scored four runs to take the lead for good.
Joe Musgrove (1-0) pitched into the sixth inning, giving up three runs and
seven hits for Houston.
Ariel Miranda (0-1) allowed four runs and seven hits.
