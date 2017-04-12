Perez’s Squeeze Bunt Gives Angels 6-5 Win Over Rangers in 10

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) _ Carlos Perez’s squeeze bunt in the 10th inning capped

another comeback for the Los Angeles Angels, who scored three times in the ninth

before going on to beat the Texas Rangers 6-5 on Tuesday night.

The Rangers led 5-0 through six innings.

With runners on the corners and one out, Perez set down a perfect bunt that

hugged the inside grass and died without going foul.

The Angels had rallied to score seven runs in the ninth in the previous game on

Sunday to beat the Mariners.

The Angels’ ninth-inning comeback Tuesday came off Rangers’ closer Sam Dyson.

Down 5-2 going into the inning, the Angels got a solo home run from Danny

Espinoza, back-to-back doubles by Yunel Escobar and Mike Trout, and a

run-scoring single from Albert Pujols to tie it.

Trout then robbed Mike Napoli of a home run to lead off the 10th.