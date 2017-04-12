Lake Bryan Dam Repairs Are Holding

No news is considered good news by those monitoring repairs at the Lake Bryan dam since a crack was first discovered in December 2015.

BTU uses the lake water for cooling power plants.

General Manager Gary Miller told the city council at a March 28 workshop that there have been no problems since fixing the crack, adding berms, and lowering the level of the lake.

Miller says BTU has asked the state to consider the $3 million dollars of work a permanent fix.

Miller says BTU has also asked the state to allow the lake to remain four feet lower than currently required to put less pressure on the dam.

To make up the difference of less water being released from the dam, BTU would release an equal amount of treated wastewater.

