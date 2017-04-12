Highway 47 Repaving Starts Thursday

The TxDOT district office in Bryan has announced Highway 47, which was recently named Riverside Parkway by the city of Bryan, will be repaved from FM 60 to Health Science Center Parkway.

The work starts Thursday, continues Friday, then takes Saturday and Sunday off before resuming next Monday.

During this project, traffic from HSC Parkway will not be able to get to FM 60 eastbound via Highway 47. Motorists wanting to get to FM 60 to west campus, Northgate, and points on east will have to use HSC Parkway east to Turkey Creek Road then south to FM 60.

The repaving project is last two weeks.