Bryan Council Approves Two Contracts For South College Improvements

The Bryan city council on Tuesday without comment or opposition approved two contracts for improving South College from Villa Maria to the south city limits.

A nearly $3 million dollar contract will rebuild the street and replace utilities along South College from Villa Maria to Sulphur Springs. Traffic signals will be replaced at College and Sulphur Springs and at South College and Old College…along with a realignment of that intersection. Work will start next month with a targeted completion in October. Then TxDOT is scheduled to start building sidewalks along South College from Villa Maria to Hensel Park.

The council also approved a $1 million dollar contract to move other overhead utility lines underground that do not belong to BTU.

Last month, BTU general manager Gary Miller told the council construction was underway to move electric lines underground along South College from Villa Maria to Inlow. Miller said the original price tag to move 1.25 miles of overhead distribution lines was $13 million dollars. It is now estimated to cost $10 million.

