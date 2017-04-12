My Aggie Nation Podcast: Joel Davis talks A&M baseball turnaround

In this week’s episode, Texas A&M first baseman Joel Davis discusses the Aggie’s turnaround in SEC play after starting the conference slate 0-5. Hosts Travis L. Brown and Zach Taylor break down the week in Aggie baseball and softball and analyze the football team’s Maroon & White scrimmage. Also, A&M softball left fielder Keeli Milligan gives her weekly report in Keeli’s Korner.