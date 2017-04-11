Home » Featured Stories, News » Two Men Booked A Combined 95 Times In The Brazos County Jail

Photo of Kenneth Wayne Williams from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/default.aspx

The 69th time a local man has been booked in the Brazos County jail in 30 years was the result of running a Bryan policeman off the road. According to the arrest report , the officer said he had to drive into the ditch on Waco Street to avoid being struck by a pickup driven by 52 year old Kenneth Wayne Williams of College Station. Williams was arrested for driving with a suspended license, which was scheduled to be lifted in three months. He was also ticketed for having an open container of beer and driving a vehicle with an expired registration. According to the arrest report, Williams has 19 suspensions on his drivers license and has been convicted of 15 driving related offenses.

 

 

Photo of Elijah Hosea Adams from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/default.aspx

A Bryan man was booked in the county jail for the 26th time since 2001 after running a red light Friday morning at 29th and Briarcrest. 32 year old Elijah Adams is out of jail after posting bond following his arrest by Bryan police for driving without a valid license with prior convictions and possessing a personal use quantity of marijuana. According to the arrest report, Adams has 52 suspensions on his drivers license and has 12 convictions for driving related offenses.

Screen shots of Brazos County jail bookings of Kenneth Wayne Williams from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/default.aspx

Screen shots of Brazos County jail bookings of Elijah Hosea Adams from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/default.aspx

