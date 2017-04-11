Two Men Booked A Combined 95 Times In The Brazos County Jail

The 69th time a local man has been booked in the Brazos County jail in 30 years was the result of running a Bryan policeman off the road. According to the arrest report , the officer said he had to drive into the ditch on Waco Street to avoid being struck by a pickup driven by 52 year old Kenneth Wayne Williams of College Station. Williams was arrested for driving with a suspended license, which was scheduled to be lifted in three months. He was also ticketed for having an open container of beer and driving a vehicle with an expired registration. According to the arrest report, Williams has 19 suspensions on his drivers license and has been convicted of 15 driving related offenses.

A Bryan man was booked in the county jail for the 26th time since 2001 after running a red light Friday morning at 29th and Briarcrest. 32 year old Elijah Adams is out of jail after posting bond following his arrest by Bryan police for driving without a valid license with prior convictions and possessing a personal use quantity of marijuana. According to the arrest report, Adams has 52 suspensions on his drivers license and has 12 convictions for driving related offenses.