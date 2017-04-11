Texas A&M Baseball Preview: Abilene Christian

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies, winners of seven of their last nine games, look to keep charging as they host the Abilene Christian Wildcats for a Tuesday night affair with first pitch slated for 6:32 p.m.

The Maroon and White are coming off consecutive weekend series wins against USA Today Coaches Poll Top 25 squads, including two weeks ago at No. 8 LSU and last weekend against No. 11 Auburn.

Over the Aggies’ last nine games, Hunter Coleman , the current SEC Freshman of the Week, is hitting .429 (9-for-21) with four runs, one double, one home run and four RBI. Nick Choruby is hitting .333 (12-for-36) with six runs, one double, two home runs and six RBI. Austin Homan is batting .333 (11-for-33) with five runs, four doubles and three RBI. Sliding into the closer’s role, Mitchell Kilkenny has four saves, a 0.93 ERA and eight strikeouts over 9.2 innings during the span.

Dating back to the 2014 season, the Aggies have won 37 of their last 40 midweek contests, including a 8-1 mark in 2017. This season, the bullpen has been the key to the Aggies’ midweek success. They’ve worked 55.1 innings, posting a 1.69 ERA and holding opponents to a .179 batting average. The bullpen is 8-0 with one save in the midweek contests.

The Aggie bullpen was unblemished in their series win against No. 11 Auburn, working 10.0 scoreless innings. The relief corps scattered six hits and three walks while striking out 11. Kilkenny picked up two saves in 3.1 innings of work and Kaylor Chafin weaved 3.2 blank frames on Saturday to earn the win. In Friday night’s 2-1 loss, Cason Sherrod pitched 3.0 scoreless innings to keep the Aggies in the game.

TEXAS A&M AGGIES (22-11, 5-7 SEC) vs. ABILENE CHRISTIAN WILDCATS (9-19, 1-14 SOUTHLAND)

Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park (6,100) • College Station, Texas

PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS

• TUESDAY: #23 Turner Larkins (Jr., RHP, 0-0, 4.15 ERA) vs. #22 Keaton Brewer (Sr., RHP, 0-1, 6.55 ERA)

SCHEDULE Tuesday, 6:32 p.m. RADIO SportsRadio 1150/102.7 The Zone • Dave South (play-by-play) LIVE VIDEO None LIVE AUDIO 12thMan.com LIVE STATS 12thMan.com/tamustats.com (mobile devices) RANKINGS Texas A&M – unranked; Abilene Christian – unranked SERIES HISTORY Texas A&M leads 5-0

