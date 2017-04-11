State Senator Charles Schwertner on WTAW

State Senator Charles Schwertner on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Tuesday, April 11th, 2017
Brazos County Senator Charles Schwertner discussed his vote to freeze tuition rates at state universities, campus rape legislation, the budget, eminent domain legislation, and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Tuesday, April 11.
Click below to hear Charles Schwertner visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Apr 11 2017.