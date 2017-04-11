Home » Featured Stories, Interviews » State Senator Charles Schwertner on WTAW

State Senator Charles Schwertner on WTAW

Brazos County Senator Charles Schwertner discussed his vote to freeze tuition rates at state universities, campus rape legislation, the budget, eminent domain legislation, and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Tuesday, April 11.

