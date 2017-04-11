Six Injured In Two Vehicle Crash

Five children in a SUV were among those injured in a two vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.

Bryan police report the children were among nine people in a Tahoe involved in a collision with a car at the intersection of the southbound freeway frontage road and MLK.

The SUV was going south and the car was headed west. Investigators have not determined who had the right of way.

Four inside the Tahoe who were wearing seat belts required no medical attention.

All of the five inside the SUV who were injured were unrestrained. Two of the five children were ejected. A nine year old was transported to a hospital in Temple and an eight year old suffered non-life threatening injuries. The three remaining children, ages 10, 13, and 16, had minor injuries.

The 17 year old driver of the car was taken to the hospital in stable condition with serious injuries. He was ticketed for not having a drivers license.

The driver of the SUV was ticketed for having five unrestrained passengers.