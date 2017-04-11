SEC Athlete of the Week accolades for Robert Grant, Devin Dixon and Jaevin Reed

Three Texas A&M track and field athletes received SEC honors this week as Robert Grant shared the SEC Runner of the Week accolade while Freshman Athlete of the Week honors were awarded to Devin Dixon and Jaevin Reed.

Grant produced a Division I leading time of 49.40 seconds in the 400m hurdles, just off his career best of 49.36 he produced last June in the semifinals of the NCAA Championships prior to placing fourth in the final.

Currently the fourth fastest American in the event for 2017, Grant also ranks 10th on the world list. His runner-up effort at the Sun Angel Classic produced the fourth-best performance on the Texas A&M all-time list. Grant now has four performances on the Aggie all-time list at positions 2-4-5-8.

Reed established a world junior leading time of 52.18 for the 400m on the 2017 outdoor list as she placed second to Olympic finalist Phyllis Francis (51.63) at the Sun Angel Classic. Reed moves to No. 7 on the Texas A&M all-time list. She has posted the top freshman time, by a full second, and ranks sixth among all collegians this outdoor season.

Dixon clocked a best of 1:47.01 in the 800m, placing fourth overall and second among collegians, as he moved to No. 5 on the Texas A&M list. Dixon is currently the second fastest freshman this outdoor season and ranks seventh among all collegians.

KOHL ANDERSON RECEIVES BUCK WEIRUS SPIRIT AWARD

Kohl Anderson, a senior member of the Texas A&M track and field team, received the Buck Weirus Spirit Award during a ceremony held this past Sunday.

The prestigious award annually honors up to 55 students each year who demonstrate significant involvement, create positive experiences throughout the Aggie Network, impact student life at Texas A&M and enhance the Aggie Spirit. Unlike other awards, the Buck Weirus Spirit Award recognizes those students who make contributions to the university through participation in student organizations, Aggie traditions and university events.

The Buck Weirus Spirit Award, named for Richard “Buck” Weirus ’42, recognizes students for their outstanding contributions to student life programs at Texas A&M University. Mr. Weirus served as Executive Director of The Association of Former Students from 1964 to 1980. Because of his unique leadership, vision, and support of student involvement, this award was established by The Association’s Board of Directors in 1982 in his honor.

MAGGIE MALONE AWARDED NCAA GRADUATE SCHOLARSHIP

Maggie Malone, now a volunteer assistant with the Texas A&M track and field program, has been awarded an NCAA Women’s Enhancement Graduate Scholarship. The honor includes a $7,500 scholarship award to be used during 2017-18 academic year.

In addition, Malone will be invited to the 2017 NCAA Career in Sports Forum taking place in Indianapolis, Indiana, this June, at the NCAA national office. The annual four-day educational event brings together 200 selected student-athletes to learn about careers in sports, with a primary focus on intercollegiate athletics.

In 2016, during her senior season with the Aggie track and field team, Malone won SEC and NCAA javelin titles and established a collegiate record of 204 feet in claiming the NCAA title. A victory at the U.S. Olympic Trials qualified Malone for the United States team that competed in the Rio Olympics.

