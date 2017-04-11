Principal At Bryan’s Bonham Elementary Is Retiring

There will be at least one new principal in the Bryan school district next year.

Bonham elementary Ken Newbold has announced his retirement after more than 26 years in Bryan ISD and more than 30 years in public education.

BISD has created an online survey for Bonham parents and staff along with community members to identify the traits they’d most like to see in Bonham’s next principal.

