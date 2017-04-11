Lonestar NBA Recap

Lonestar NBA RecapSports Tuesday, April 11th, 2017
LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Chris Paul scored 19 points, Blake Griffin added 18 and the
Los Angeles Clippers routed the Houston Rockets 125-96 last night to remain tied
with Utah in the race for the No. 4 playoff seed. The Clippers earned their
sixth consecutive victory shortly after the Jazz won at Golden State.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ Noah Vonleh made a layup at the buzzer and the Portland
Trail Blazers beat the San Antonio Spurs 99-98 last night despite resting
starters Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. Shabazz Napier scored a career-high 32
points for Portland, which won its third straight.
