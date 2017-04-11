House Fire South Of Kurten

Multiple agencies responded to a house fire Tuesday morning during thunderstorm activity storms south of Kurten.

Brazos County sheriff’s deputy Nathan Dennis says whether the fire started by a lightning strike is being investigated.

There was heavy smoke damage but minimal fire damage at the home on Forsthoff Road, which is just off FM 2038 near FM 1179.

Dennis says a woman was treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation. She and a child are credited with using a family evacuation plan.

Volunteer firefighters from precinct three and elsewhere in the county along with units from the Bryan fire department responded to the fire.

