Bryan Police Investigating Tire Slashings

Tuesday, April 11th, 2017

Saturday morning did not start well for vehicle owners in the southwest corner of downtown Bryan.

Police received reports from seven victims of tire slashings on South Sims, between Beck and Bryan Streets.

A total of 11 tires on nine vehicles were cut.

Total damage is estimated at more than $1,300 dollars.

