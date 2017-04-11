Home » Bit of Info » Bit of Info: Autographed Book Return

Bit of Info: Autographed Book Return

Posted by Bit of Info Tuesday, April 11th, 2017
Bit of Info: Autographed Book Return – April 4th 2017 – A man returned a book to a library many years too late… but he made up for it by getting the author, whoi’s since passed away, to autograph the copy, drastically raising it’s value. We think they’ll likely forgive him.

